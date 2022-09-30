Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Open Orphan further positive data for FLU-v

hvivo

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), (to be renamed hVIVO plc (AIM: HVO) effective 26 October 2022), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that positive data from a peer-reviewed study evaluating the in vitro efficacy of FLU-v, Imutex Limited’s broad spectrum influenza vaccine, has been published in the scientific journal Vaccines.1

Previous clinical studies have demonstrated that FLU-v induced increased antibody and cellular responses in vivo. This placebo-controlled study evaluated the ability of FLU-v to induce cellular effector functions and cross-reactivity (both measures of the immune response, with cross-reactivity being particularly important for protection against multiple viral strains) of immune cells extracted from participants, following exposure to five different influenza strains.

The study found that measurements of IFN-γ and granzyme B production in stimulated immune cells from participants that had been previously vaccinated with either FLU-v or placebo, were significantly higher in the FLU-v group both when stimulated with vaccine antigen and also with antigens from a panel of seasonal and pandemic inactivated influenza A and B strains. These results further support the continued development of FLU-v as a broad-spectrum influenza vaccine.

FLU-v is owned by Imutex, a joint venture between hVIVO and PepTcell Limited (the legal name of SEEK Group), to develop vaccines against influenza and mosquito borne diseases such as Zika virus, malaria and other flaviviruses.

Seasonal influenza causes significant morbidity and mortality each year and a pandemic influenza continues to pose a worldwide threat. Influenza is a serious global health threat with an estimated 1 billion cases per year, 3-5 million severe cases and 290,000 – 650,000 deaths per year.

Dr Andrew Catchpole, Chief Scientific Officer of hVIVO, said“It is encouraging to see further positive data for FLU-v, supporting its continued development as a broad-spectrum influenza vaccine. There is a large unmet need for a broad-spectrum vaccine to help battle emerging seasonal and pandemic influenza A and B viruses. Although FLU-v had already produced successful Phase II clinical data, this in vitro study is particularly important as it showed the ability of the candidate to induce an immune response against a diverse variety of influenza A and B strains.”

1. Oftung, F.; Næss, L.M.; Laake, I.; Stoloff, G.; Pleguezuelos, O. FLU-v, a Broad-Spectrum Influenza Vaccine, Induces Cross-Reactive Cellular Immune Responses in Humans Measured by Dual IFN-γ and Granzyme B ELISpot Assay. Vaccines 2022, 10, 1528. https://doi.org/10.3390/vaccines10091528  

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan CEO Yamin 'Mo' Khan purchases shares in the company
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.