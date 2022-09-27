Open Orphan three upcoming scientific presentations

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), (to be renamed hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) effective 26 October 2022), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that three presentations discussing the data and learnings from recent clinical studies and projects will be presented at two upcoming conferences taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

OPTIONS XI for the Control of Influenza is being held 26 – 29 September 2022 and hVIVO will be at booth 6 during the conference for potential partnering discussions. The 12th International RSV Symposium will take place on 29 September to 2 October 2022 and hVIVO will be at booth 6 during the conference for potential partnering discussions.

Details of the presentations at OPTIONS XI for the Control of Influenza are as follows:

Title: Immunomodulators and treatment of disease in the influenza human challenge model Abstract: AOXI0665 Date: Wednesday, 28 September 2022 Location: Hall 1, Poster Board Number: P-532

Title: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV and HRV: translating efficacy testing of vaccine and drugs from human challenge models to the field Abstract: AOXI0658 Date: Thursday, 29 September 2022 at 11:12 AM Session: Oral Abstract Session: Translational: Influenza & COVID-19 – Human challenge models

Details of the presentation at the 12th International RSV Symposium are as follows:

Title: RSV vaccines/prophylactics: key learnings from the RSV challenge model and Efficacy of Vaccines Abstract: ARNI0259 Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

The abstracts and posters will be available on hVIVO’s website from 4 October 2022 here.

Open Orphan plc is changing its name to hVIVO plc (AIM and Euronext: HVO), which is expected to take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Growth Exchange market on 26 October 2022.

hVIVO is a rapidly growing contract research company that is a world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials. The Company provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, and government/public health organisations.