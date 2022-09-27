Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Open Orphan three upcoming scientific presentations

Open Orphan

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), (to be renamed hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) effective 26 October 2022), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that three presentations discussing the data and learnings from recent clinical studies and projects will be presented at two upcoming conferences taking place in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

OPTIONS XI for the Control of Influenza is being held 26 – 29 September 2022 and hVIVO will be at booth 6 during the conference for potential partnering discussions. The 12th International RSV Symposium will take place on 29 September to 2 October 2022 and hVIVO will be at booth 6 during the conference for potential partnering discussions.

Details of the presentations at OPTIONS XI for the Control of Influenza are as follows:

Title:Immunomodulators and treatment of disease in the influenza human challenge model
Abstract:AOXI0665
Date:Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Location:Hall 1, Poster Board Number: P-532
Title:Influenza, COVID-19, RSV and HRV: translating efficacy testing of vaccine and drugs from human challenge models to the field
Abstract:AOXI0658
Date:Thursday, 29 September 2022 at 11:12 AM
Session:Oral Abstract Session: Translational: Influenza & COVID-19 – Human challenge models

Details of the presentation at the 12th International RSV Symposium are as follows:

Title:RSV vaccines/prophylactics: key learnings from the RSV challenge model and Efficacy of Vaccines
Abstract:ARNI0259
Date:Friday, September 30, 2022

The abstracts and posters will be available on hVIVO’s website from 4 October 2022 here.  

Open Orphan plc is changing its name to hVIVO plc (AIM and Euronext: HVO), which is expected to take effect on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Growth Exchange market on 26 October 2022.

hVIVO is a rapidly growing contract research company that is a world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials. The Company provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, and government/public health organisations.

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan continued its profitable momentum into 2022
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Open Orphan plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Open Orphan plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.