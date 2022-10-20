Open Orphan to hold a Capital Markets Day on 2 November 2022

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), (to be renamed hVIVO plc (AIM: HVO) effective 26 October 2022), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and media on Wednesday 2 November 2022 at 9.30 am – 12.00 pm (GMT).

The event, which will be chaired by CEO Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, will provide a deeper insight into the Company’s end-to-end early clinical development services business, the human challenge trial market, and the benefits of human challenge to the Company’s clients. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to take part in a Q&A with the Company’s management team including its new CFO, Stephen Pinkerton, and guest speakers which include Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London.

Analysts, institutional investors and media are welcome to attend the event in the City of London. Due to restrictions on numbers, it will not be possible for all interested parties to attend in-person, however, a live webcast will be available on the Company’s website for retail investors and others to view the presentations.

To register your interest for the webcast, please contact Walbrook PR on +44 20 7933 8780 or email

openorphan@walbrookpr.com.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on Open Orphan’s website after the event.