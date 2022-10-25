Open Orphan name change to hVIVO plc now effective

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that further to its announcement on the 8th September 2022, the Company’s change of name to hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) has now been completed and is expected to take effect on AIM and Euronext Growth from 8.00 am tomorrow.

The Company’s ticker will be HVO and the website address (including the investor relations content and the information required by AIM Rule 26 and Euronext Growth Rule 3.4) will be available at www.hvivo.com.

The Company’s ISIN (GB00B9275X97) and SEDOL (B9275X9) will remain the same.

Shareholders will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued after the name change takes effect will bear the name hVIVO plc.

hVIVO plc (ticker: HVO) (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and therapeutics using human challenge clinical trials. The Group provides end-to-end early clinical development services to its large, established and growing repeat client base, which includes four of the top 10 largest global biopharma companies.

The Group’s fast-growing services business includes a unique portfolio of 10+ human challenge models to test a broad range of infectious and respiratory disease products, world class challenge agent manufacturing, specialist drug development and clinical consultancy services via its Venn Life Sciences brand, and a lab offering via its hLAB brand, which includes virology, immunology biomarker and molecular testing. The Group offers additional clinical field trial services such as patient recruitment and clinical trial site services.

hVIVO runs challenge studies in London from its Whitechapel quarantine clinic, its state-of-the-art QMB clinic with its highly specialised on-site virology and immunology laboratory, and its clinic in Plumbers Row. To recruit volunteers / patients for its studies, the Company leverages its unique clinical trial recruitment capacity via its FluCamp volunteer screening facilities in London and Manchester.