Open Orphan to change name to hVIVO plc

hvivo

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced its intention to change its name to hVIVO plc, with the change expected to take effect on 26 October 2022.

The Board believes that the name change reflects the Company’s core human challenge and early clinical services business, where the hVIVO name has strong global brand recognition within the biopharma industry and beyond, as well as aligning the Company more closely with its long and established heritage.

The Company’s new ticker will be HVO as of 26 October 2022 and the website address (including the investor relations content and the information required by AIM Rule 26) will be available at www.hvivo.com

The Company’s ISIN (GB00B9275X97) and SEDOL (B9275X9) will remain the same.

Shareholders will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued after the name change takes effect will bear the name hVIVO plc.

