hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a fast-growing early-stage Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and the world leader in human challenge clinical trials, has announced that, following the success of its pilot human metapneumovirus (hMPV) characterisation trial announced in January 2025, it has signed a £2 million contract with a new biopharmaceutical client to complete the final stage of the characterisation study ahead of future hMPV human challenge trials.

The pilot characterisation trial produced a safe, measurable and reproducible disease in healthy volunteers, demonstrating strong infection and symptomatic response rates. It also confirmed the optimal dose of the challenge agent, validating the viability of hVIVO’s hMPV human challenge model. This next phase aims to expand the dataset by enrolling additional healthy volunteers, further strengthening the model and ensuring robust powering for future hMPV HCTs. The final phase of the study is expected to commence in H125, with the revenue being recognised in 2025.

The Company has active interest in this challenge model from prospective clients and should be in a position to commence hMPV HCTs from H225, subject to the successful completion of this study and receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. With over three decades of expertise in challenge agent manufacturing and human challenge model development and world leading facilities, the Company continues to lead in safely conducting HCTs for a broad range of infectious and respiratory diseases.

Given the rising global focus on hMPV due to recent outbreaks and increasing case numbers, the Company anticipates growing demand for hMPV drug development services. hVIVO is proud to support global biopharmaceutical companies by generating fast, cost-effective efficacy data to accelerate the development of critical vaccines and antivirals. These efforts can facilitate regulatory designations, drive product acquisitions, expedite market approval and ultimately address critical unmet medical need.

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, Chief Executive Officer of hVIVO, said: “We are pleased to have secured this £2 million contract with a new biopharmaceutical client so soon after the successful pilot hMPV characterisation study. This underscores the significant value HCTs can bring in providing rapid, high-quality efficacy data to support vaccine and therapeutic development. hMPV currently has no approved vaccine or therapeutic on the market, and hVIVO is proud to lead the charge in helping our client bring medicines to the patients.”

