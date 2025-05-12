hVIVO publishes 2024 report and announces Board changes

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and the world leader in human challenge clinical trials, has confirmed that the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

The 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of AGM and accompanying form of proxy are available to download from the Company’s website www.hvivo.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd, 1 Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL, on 5 June 2025 at 11am BST.

Directorate Change

Martin Gouldstone, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he does not intend to seek re-election to the Board of the Company at the AGM and will stand down from his position at the conclusion of the AGM. Martin joined the hVIVO plc Board in June 2022 and is leaving to focus on his other business interests. The Nominations Committee have identified a new independent Non-Executive Director who brings significant relevant experience and expertise, and the Board believes their appointment will add considerable value to the Company as it executes its strategy. Subject to successful completion of customary due diligence procedures by the Company’s Nominated Adviser, the formal appointment is expected to be made in advance of the Company’s forthcoming AGM and it is intended that the new NED will chair the audit committee.

As announced on 10 April 2025, since co-founding the business in 2017 and having been Chair for the past eight years, Cathal Friel has decided not to seek re-election at the AGM. Mr Friel will continue to serve as Chair until the conclusion of the AGM. Following the AGM, Dr Elaine Sullivan, the Company’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director will assume the role of Interim Chair of the Board until the Company appoints a permanent Chair. The Nominations Committee is continuing its process to appoint a new Chair and the Company will announce the results of this process in due course.

The hVIVO Board would like to sincerely thank both Cathal Friel and Martin Gouldstone for their valuable contribution and leadership during their tenure.

