Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

hVIVO publishes 2024 report and announces Board changes

hVIVO

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) and the world leader in human challenge clinical trials, has confirmed that the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to shareholders today.

The 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of AGM and accompanying form of proxy are available to download from the Company’s website www.hvivo.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Cavendish Capital Markets Ltd, 1 Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL, on 5 June 2025 at 11am BST.

Directorate Change

Martin Gouldstone, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he does not intend to seek re-election to the Board of the Company at the AGM and will stand down from his position at the conclusion of the AGM. Martin joined the hVIVO plc Board in June 2022 and is leaving to focus on his other business interests. The Nominations Committee have identified a new independent Non-Executive Director who brings significant relevant experience and expertise, and the Board believes their appointment will add considerable value to the Company as it executes its strategy. Subject to successful completion of customary due diligence procedures by the Company’s Nominated Adviser, the formal appointment is expected to be made in advance of the Company’s forthcoming AGM and it is intended that the new NED will chair the audit committee.

As announced on 10 April 2025, since co-founding the business in 2017 and having been Chair for the past eight years, Cathal Friel has decided not to seek re-election at the AGM. Mr Friel will continue to serve as Chair until the conclusion of the AGM. Following the AGM, Dr Elaine Sullivan, the Company’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director will assume the role of Interim Chair of the Board until the Company appoints a permanent Chair. The Nominations Committee is continuing its process to appoint a new Chair and the Company will announce the results of this process in due course.

The hVIVO Board would like to sincerely thank both Cathal Friel and Martin Gouldstone for their valuable contribution and leadership during their tenure.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

hVIVO

hVIVO publishes 2024 report and announces Board changes

hVIVO plc announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report and upcoming AGM, along with notable board changes, including the departure of key directors.
hVIVO

hVIVO delivers record 2024 results, revenue up 11.9% and EBITDA up 25.9%

hVIVO plc reports impressive audited results for 2024, showcasing a revenue increase and strong EBITDA growth in the human challenge clinical trial sector.
hVIVO plc

hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leader in human challenge clinical trials, will announce its 2024 results on April 10, 2025, with an analyst briefing to follow.
hVIVO

hVIVO expands hLAB and biobank service with Cryostore acquisition

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, has acquired Cryo-Store Limited to enhance its biobank and laboratory services with advanced storage solutions.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO plc secures a £2 million contract post-successful hMPV trial, advancing critical human challenge studies for future vaccine development.
Open Orphan

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial with Shionogi

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, reports successful Phase 2a results for Shionogi's RSV antiviral, S-337395, showing significant efficacy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.