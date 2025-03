hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a fast-growing early-stage Contract Research Organisation (“CRO”) and the world leader in human challenge clinical trials, has announced that it will release its final results for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Thursday 10 April 2025.

Analyst briefing

A briefing open to equity research analysts will take place on Thursday 10 April 2025 at 11.00am BST. To register and for more details please contact Walbrook PR on [email protected].

