OnTheMarket signs listing agreement with Bellway plc

OnTheMarket plc (LON: OTMP), the agent-backed company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, announces today that it has signed a listing agreement with Bellway plc, another of the UK’s leading house builders.

Bellway plc has grown from a small family-owned firm to one of the most successful house builders in the UK and is a FTSE 250 company. It is now the UK’s 4th largest house builder by volume and sold a record 10,892 new homes in its most recent financial year.

The Company provides a wide variety of homes at a range of price points across the UK.

Helen Whiteley, Commercial Director of OnTheMarket, said: “We are delighted that Bellway has decided to join us as we start the new year while we continue to broaden our property advertiser base and widen our appeal to active property-seekers. “Bellway is a highly successful developer which is committed to addressing the growing national housing shortage by building high quality homes in desirable locations.”

Sasha O’Neill, Group Head of Marketing at Bellway, said: “We like the clear and simple way in which OnTheMarket displays its properties and have watched it make real headway as a leading portal over the last two years. “We are always looking for new ways to market our properties and finding new audiences who are serious about buying their next home. We look forward to entering this partnership with OnTheMarket and being part of its continued growth.”