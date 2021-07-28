OnTheMarket plc Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the majority agent-owned company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, today announced that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of securities in respect of 27,302 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each. It is expected that admission will become effective on 30 July 2021.

The New Ordinary Shares have been issued to certain agents following them having earlier signed new long-term listing agreements in accordance with the strategy set out in the admission document published on 26 January 2018.

Following admission, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the Company will be 74,294,335. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in OnTheMarket as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.