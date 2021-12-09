Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

OnTheMarket launches new website and brand

OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the majority agent-owned company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, has announced the launch of a new website and brand. The new website brings consumers and agents a suite of additional products, services and functions, supporting OnTheMarket’s strategy of building a differentiated, tech-enabled property business. 

The website has been developed to provide the most relevant experience for consumers aimed at increasing engagement with serious and active property-seekers and bringing innovative ways to generate leads for agents.

Improved UX design is combined with additional functionality including: a ‘Help Me Choose’ feature to provide tailor-made property listings, ‘Wish List’ keyword search, and a ‘Travel Time’ search, among many others.

The website will also feature newly labeled ‘Only With Us’ properties which are either exclusive properties advertised at OnTheMarket.com by customers who do not list their properties with either Rightmove or Zoopla, or properties listed 24 hours or more before agents release these properties to Rightmove or Zoopla.

The new OnTheMarket brand and logo represents the continued evolution of OnTheMarket into a property technology company, providing services for agents, housebuilders and consumers. This brand will be rolled out across a new TV advertising campaign to run from 26 December 2021.

OnTheMarket’s new website and branding can be accessed at: www.onthemarket.com 

Jason Tebb, Chief Executive Officer of OnTheMarket, commented:

“This is a major moment for OnTheMarket representing a new chapter for the business. We are bringing real change for agents and consumers and the new website and branding launched today will strengthen our position as a leading player in the industry. We will not stand still and there is a lot more to come. We will continue to develop our offering with many new products and services in the pipeline.”

You might also enjoy reading  Esken's Tilbury green energy power plant visited by Zeus Capital

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.