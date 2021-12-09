OnTheMarket launches new website and brand

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the majority agent-owned company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, has announced the launch of a new website and brand. The new website brings consumers and agents a suite of additional products, services and functions, supporting OnTheMarket’s strategy of building a differentiated, tech-enabled property business.

The website has been developed to provide the most relevant experience for consumers aimed at increasing engagement with serious and active property-seekers and bringing innovative ways to generate leads for agents.

Improved UX design is combined with additional functionality including: a ‘Help Me Choose’ feature to provide tailor-made property listings, ‘Wish List’ keyword search, and a ‘Travel Time’ search, among many others.

The website will also feature newly labeled ‘Only With Us’ properties which are either exclusive properties advertised at OnTheMarket.com by customers who do not list their properties with either Rightmove or Zoopla, or properties listed 24 hours or more before agents release these properties to Rightmove or Zoopla.

The new OnTheMarket brand and logo represents the continued evolution of OnTheMarket into a property technology company, providing services for agents, housebuilders and consumers. This brand will be rolled out across a new TV advertising campaign to run from 26 December 2021.

OnTheMarket’s new website and branding can be accessed at: www.onthemarket.com