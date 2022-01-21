OnTheMarket report a strong performance and further operational progress

OnTheMarket plc (LON: OTMP) the majority agent-owned company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal has announced the following update on trading.

Adjusted operating profit1 ahead of expectations

In the announcement of its interim results on 12 October 2021, OnTheMarket stated that the Group expected to achieve approximately breakeven adjusted operating profit1 for the six months ended 31 January 2022 (“H2 21/22”).

The Group’s operational performance has continued to be strong through H2 21/22 and revenues for the full year ended 31 January 2022 (“FY 21/22”) are now expected to be slightly ahead of market consensus.

The Company’s focus on disciplined operational and cost management has continued. When combined with a higher level of development investment in the new website and brand launch that will be capitalised rather than expensed as incurred in the income statement, the Group now expects adjusted operating profit1 to be positive in H2 21/22 and to be at least £2.5m for the full year FY 21/22.

Outlook

The Directors believe the outlook for the Group is unchanged to that announced in its interim results on 12 October 2021 and the Board looks to the future with confidence. With the transformation of OnTheMarket to create a tech-enabled property business across the broader property ecosystem underway and accelerating, the Group remains confident that it has a platform from which to drive long-term profitable growth.

OnTheMarket looks forward to providing a further update in a post year-end trading update in late February.

Jason Tebb, Chief Executive Officer of OnTheMarket, commented: “We are pleased to be reporting a strong performance and further operational progress in keeping with our objective of building a tech-enabled property business. We achieved a great deal in 2021, culminating in the launch of our new website and branding which have been well received by agents and serious property seekers. There is a lot more to come and we look forward to delivering this in the year ahead.”

Footnotes

1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit before share-based payments (including charges relating to shares issued for agent recruitment), specific professional fees and non-recurring items. This is an alternative performance measure and should not be considered an alternative to IFRS measures, such as revenue or operating profit.