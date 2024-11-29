One Health Group to publish Half Year Results during December

One Health Group plc (AQSE: OHGR), an independent provider of free, high quality NHS care for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in orthopaedics, spine, general surgery and gynaecology, will announce its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 during December.

This timing update for the release of the Group’s half year results reflects One Health Group’s adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first time in consideration of a potential move to AIM in 2025. Previously, the Group has reported its results under United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (UK GAAP).