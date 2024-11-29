Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group to publish Half Year Results during December

One Health Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

One Health Group plc (AQSE: OHGR), an independent provider of free, high quality NHS care for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in orthopaedics, spine, general surgery and gynaecology, will announce its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 during December.

This timing update for the release of the Group’s half year results reflects One Health Group’s adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first time in consideration of a potential move to AIM in 2025. Previously, the Group has reported its results under United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (UK GAAP).

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

One Health Group

One Health Group CEO on growth, NHS tariff and expansion plans (AQSE:OHGR)

One Health Group plc (AQSE:OHGR) CEO Adam Binns discusses key drivers of revenue growth, NHS tariffs, and investment plans amid rising patient demand.

How One Health Group is Reshaping Healthcare Accessibility for Rapid Growth (VIDEO)

One Health Group CEO Adam Binns discusses H1 2024 revenue growth, NHS collaboration, and expansion plans, highlighting strategic healthcare innovations.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Sustainable Investments – Latest News

Explore how UK-listed companies like Diversified Energy and Dekel Agri-Vision are leading on sustainable innovation in energy production and agriculture.
Research

Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.
One Health Group

One Health Group A Healthy Investment Opportunity say Panmure Liberum

Panmure Liberum highlights One Health Group (AQSE:OHGR) as a key player in the UK's healthcare sector, focusing on NHS-funded surgeries in underserved regions.
One Health Group

One Health Group H1 25 revenue and EBITDA significantly ahead of last year

One Health Group (AQSE:OHGR) reports over 20% H1 2025 revenue growth, driven by an increase in NHS patient numbers and expanded surgical capacity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.