Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group FY25 revenue up 22%, record NHS demand

One Health Group plc

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, has provided the following trading update for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Financial Highlights

·     Financial results for the year are expected to be in line with market expectations with full year revenue of approximately £28 million (FY24: £23.0 million) an organic increase of more than 22%.

·      FY25 underlying EBITDA expected to be in line with current market expectations.

·   The Company listed on AIM on 20 March raising £7.8 million, with net proceeds to the Company of approximately £5.6 million and £2.2 million gross proceeds to selling shareholders.

·     Following the fundraise, year-end cash was £11.4 million (including cash in the Employee Benefit Trust of £1.2 million) (FY24: £4.7 million) providing substantial resources for investment in growth, including funding of our first surgical hub.

Operational Highlights

·    The Group has maintained the strong momentum established in H1 25 delivering a 28% increase in new NHS patient referrals to 17,020 for the year (FY24:13,266), a new record.

·      Total patient consultations of 42,238 delivered, an increase of 25% (FY24: 33,695).

·     A total of 7,043 surgical procedures delivered for NHS patients (FY24: 6,169) a 14% increase, delivered through 9 independent hospitals.

·    A total of 80 NHS Consultants provided their services to the Group over the year, an increase of 27% (FY24: 63).

·      Introduced Urology to the range of procedures provided to support a wider population of NHS patients.

·     Established 5-year contracts with the Group’s largest NHS commissioners representing approximately 70% of revenue, moving away from the historic annual renewal process and derisking future revenue streams.

·      Contracts exchanged to purchase land in the North of England with full planning submitted in March 2025 for the construction of the first Surgical Hub which is expected to deliver significant additional operating capacity in 2026.

·     Support provided to six NHS trusts over the year with internal waiting list reductions with NHS waiting list patient transfers representing 10% of full year revenue.

·    New agreement between the NHS and independent sector announced on 6 January 2025 to help tackle waiting lists and actively promote ‘greater patient choice’ with the NHS increasingly looking to independent providers for additional support.

The Group intends to announce its full year results around the end of June 2025.

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are very pleased with the performance of the business over the last twelve months and delighted to have raised £7.8 million on our admission to AIM to support the development of our first surgical hub and welcome new investors onto the share register. Organic growth in advance of the hub being completed remains strong, with One Health Group continuing to perform well over the second half of the financial year, well ahead of last year, and setting another new record for new NHS patients choosing One Health through Patient Choice. In addition, we have continued to support local NHS Trusts with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS and generating a new revenue stream for the Company. The record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to the Group is testament to the benefits that the Group provides to the wider community of NHS patients.

“We look forward to the future with confidence, as our business model for providing surgical care, free at the point of delivery, becomes more widely adopted to reduce the pressure of waiting lists, expanding our support of the NHS through Patient Choice.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

One Health Group

One Health Group submits full planning application for first Surgical Hub

One Health Group plc has exchanged contracts to acquire land for its first Surgical Hub in Northern England, with planning approval anticipated soon.
One Health Group

One Health Group CEO on AIM listing, £7.8m raise and NHS support plans (LON:OHGR)

One Health Group Plc's recent AIM admission and £7.8 million funding raise mark a pivotal moment. CEO Adam Binns shares insights into growth strategies and NHS support.

One Health Group Plc AIM Listing Powers Expansion with £7.8M Surgical Hub Strategy (Video)

CEO Adam Binns outlines how this funding milestone unlocks the development of high-efficiency surgical hubs in under-served UK regions
One Health Group plc

One Health Group raises £7.8 million, Admission to AIM

One Health Group plc has officially joined AIM, raising £7.8 million for its first surgical hub, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency in NHS-funded procedures.
One Health Group plc

One Health Group plc raises £7.5m and plans AIM listing 

The Company confirms the anticipated admission of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital of the Company to trading on AIM on 20 March 2025.
One Health Group

One Health Group raised £0.2 million in Retail Offer

One Health Group plc (AQSE:OHGR) announces successful Retail and Placing Offer with a capital raise of £7.5M, boosting shareholder opportunities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.