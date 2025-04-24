One Health Group FY25 revenue up 22%, record NHS demand

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, has provided the following trading update for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Financial Highlights

· Financial results for the year are expected to be in line with market expectations with full year revenue of approximately £28 million (FY24: £23.0 million) an organic increase of more than 22%.

· FY25 underlying EBITDA expected to be in line with current market expectations.

· The Company listed on AIM on 20 March raising £7.8 million, with net proceeds to the Company of approximately £5.6 million and £2.2 million gross proceeds to selling shareholders.

· Following the fundraise, year-end cash was £11.4 million (including cash in the Employee Benefit Trust of £1.2 million) (FY24: £4.7 million) providing substantial resources for investment in growth, including funding of our first surgical hub.

Operational Highlights

· The Group has maintained the strong momentum established in H1 25 delivering a 28% increase in new NHS patient referrals to 17,020 for the year (FY24:13,266), a new record.

· Total patient consultations of 42,238 delivered, an increase of 25% (FY24: 33,695).

· A total of 7,043 surgical procedures delivered for NHS patients (FY24: 6,169) a 14% increase, delivered through 9 independent hospitals.

· A total of 80 NHS Consultants provided their services to the Group over the year, an increase of 27% (FY24: 63).

· Introduced Urology to the range of procedures provided to support a wider population of NHS patients.

· Established 5-year contracts with the Group’s largest NHS commissioners representing approximately 70% of revenue, moving away from the historic annual renewal process and derisking future revenue streams.

· Contracts exchanged to purchase land in the North of England with full planning submitted in March 2025 for the construction of the first Surgical Hub which is expected to deliver significant additional operating capacity in 2026.

· Support provided to six NHS trusts over the year with internal waiting list reductions with NHS waiting list patient transfers representing 10% of full year revenue.

· New agreement between the NHS and independent sector announced on 6 January 2025 to help tackle waiting lists and actively promote ‘greater patient choice’ with the NHS increasingly looking to independent providers for additional support.

The Group intends to announce its full year results around the end of June 2025.

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased with the performance of the business over the last twelve months and delighted to have raised £7.8 million on our admission to AIM to support the development of our first surgical hub and welcome new investors onto the share register. Organic growth in advance of the hub being completed remains strong, with One Health Group continuing to perform well over the second half of the financial year, well ahead of last year, and setting another new record for new NHS patients choosing One Health through Patient Choice. In addition, we have continued to support local NHS Trusts with their internal patient waiting lists, further reducing the pressure on the NHS and generating a new revenue stream for the Company. The record number of new surgeons applying to provide their services to the Group is testament to the benefits that the Group provides to the wider community of NHS patients. “We look forward to the future with confidence, as our business model for providing surgical care, free at the point of delivery, becomes more widely adopted to reduce the pressure of waiting lists, expanding our support of the NHS through Patient Choice.”

