One Health Group raised £0.2 million in Retail Offer

One Health Group plc (AQSE:OHGR), a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, has announced that, further to the announcement made on 19 February regarding the proposed Retail Offer, and following the closing of the Retail Offer on 24 February 2025, the Company has conditionally raised approximately £0.2 million in the Retail Offer through the issue of 97,939 Retail Offer Shares at the Issue Price of 180 pence per share.

The Retail Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, completion of the Placing, Cancellation and Admission.

The Company also announced a Placing and Open Offer. In aggregate, the Placing and Retail Offer have raised gross proceeds of approximately £7.5 million, via the issue of 2,888,888 New Placing Shares and 97,939 Retail Offer Shares, in addition to the sale of 1,194,721 Sale Shares held by the Selling Shareholders.

The Open Offer, to raise additional gross proceeds of up to a maximum of approximately £0.5 million (before expenses), is being provided by the Company in order to provide Qualifying Shareholders who have not taken part in the Placing with an opportunity to participate in the Capital Raising. The Open Offer remains open for valid applications until 11.00 a.m. on 6 March. For more detail and information, please refer to the Circular posted to Shareholders on 20 February 2025 and available on the Company’s website: www.onehealth.co.uk/investors.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

As set out in the Retail Offer Launch Announcement, One Health Group intends to cancel the admission of the Existing Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market, and an application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares and the Existing Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which remains subject to the passing of certain resolutions at a general meeting of the Company to be held at 131 Psalter Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 8UX at 10.00 a.m. on 10 March 2025.

Admission is expected to commence at 8:00 a.m. on 20 March 2025 (or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and Panmure Liberum, being no later than the Long Stop Date).

Upon Admission, and assuming full uptake of the Open Offer, the Enlarged Share Capital is expected to be 13,814,554 Ordinary Shares. On this basis, the New Ordinary Shares will represent approximately 23.6 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will be issued subject to the Company’s articles of association and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Company’s announcement released at 7:00 a.m. on 19 February 2025.

