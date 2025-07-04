Follow us on:

One Health Group granted planning approval for Scunthorpe surgical hub

One Health Group

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, has announced that the planning application for its first Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, has been granted.

Construction work will commence in due course with a proposed opening in late summer 2026. The surgical hub is expected to deliver significant additional surgical operating capacity in regions with limited provision of NHS services. The surgical hub model is characteristic of delivering efficient, high-volume surgeries and is designed to maximise both patient outcomes and financial returns.

A blueprint of a building AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Image above: Illustrative design plans for first surgical hub

Adam Binns, One Health Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our ambition to develop a network of surgical hubs is key to our longer-term accelerated growth strategy, supporting rising NHS demand and offering surgical capacity growth in under resourced areas across the North of England and the Midlands. We’re delighted to confirm that our first site will be in Scunthorpe, and that our first Surgical Hub there will bring both localised specialist surgical services and employment to a much-deprived area.

“As reiterated in recent days, key to the government’s 10-Year Health Plan is delivering more care in the community away from NHS hospitals, this approach has been a cornerstone of One Health’s provision of care to NHS patients for over 20 years through our community-based outreach clinic network and will be complemented and enhanced with the addition of surgical hubs.

“The NHS is increasingly looking to independent providers for additional support, and we are confident that the additional capacity provided by our first Surgical Hub, will complement the ongoing organic growth driven by our existing community-based outreach clinics and third party surgical operating locations.”

