One Health Group submits full planning application for first Surgical Hub

One Health Group

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, has announced that contracts have been exchanged to purchase land in the North of England as previously announced, and a full planning application has now been submitted for the construction of the first One Health Surgical Hub.

Based on positive feedback received from a pre-planning application the Company anticipates approval being granted.

Subject to planning approval, construction work is expected to commence in H1 2025/26.

