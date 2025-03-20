Follow us on:

One Health Group raises £7.8 million, Admission to AIM

One Health Group plc

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, has announced the admission of its entire issued share capital being 13,709,615 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

In conjunction with Admission, the Company has completed a successful capital raising of approximately £7.8 million (before expenses) through a placing of new and existing Ordinary Shares with certain institutional and other investors, a retail offer and an open offer at a price of 180 pence per Ordinary Share. The net proceeds from the Capital Raising will be used primarily to fund (alongside existing cash) the Company’s first owned surgical hub through to operation. The surgical hub is expected to be operational within one year of construction starting and deliver between £6 million to £9 million of revenue per annum and is anticipated to be earnings enhancing in its first full year of operation. 

Admission will take place and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the TDIM: ‘OHGR’ and ISIN GB00BNNT0595. Cancellation of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market will take place simultaneously with Admission.

Further information in relation to Admission can be found in the Company’s announcement from 19 February 2025. An appendix to the Schedule One, as well as information required pursuant to AIM Rule 26, is available on the Company’s website at https://www.onehealth.co.uk/investors

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer of One Health Group, commented: “I am delighted to announce One Health’s admission to AIM. This is a pivotal step in advancing our mission to provide NHS-aligned healthcare through patient choice and our scalable surgical hubs and patient centric service. This milestone, bolstered by a successful capital raising and strong institutional investor confidence, will enable strategic expansion while maintaining our commitment to reducing patient waiting times and delivering clinical excellence with sustainable growth. I extend my gratitude to our team, advisers, and shareholders for their support as we commence our next chapter supported by our listing on AIM. I am excited about the prospects for the business, particularly our inaugural surgical hub,  which will integrate operational excellence and technological innovation to benefit NHS patients and the broader healthcare system.”

