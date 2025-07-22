Follow us on:

One Health Group PLC closely aligned with government 10-year Health Plan

One Health Group

As the National Health Service (NHS) navigates unprecedented pressures, collaboration with independent providers remains vital to ensuring patients receive timely and appropriate care. This partnership between the NHS and the independent sector is crucial for building a sustainable future for high-quality healthcare.

In early July, the Government released the ’10-Year Health Plan for England,’ which, as anticipated, confirmed that One Health Group PLC’s current and planned future service provision is closely aligned with national priorities. This long-term plan builds upon the ‘Partnership Agreement’ signed in January of this year between the independent sector and the NHS. This reinforces the Government’s commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at improving and expanding NHS services and significantly reducing waiting lists.

For over 21 years, One Health Group PLC (AQSE:OHGR) has been a provider of community-based, high-quality secondary care in specialities including orthopaedics, spinal surgery, general surgery, gynaecology, and urology. These services, delivered free at the point of delivery through the ‘patient choice’ initiative, have been a cornerstone of our support for NHS patients.

The forthcoming development of a surgical hub in North Lincolnshire serves as a particularly relevant example of the independent sector’s significant contribution to the NHS. This new facility, dedicated to treating local NHS patients free at the point of delivery, is funded entirely through private investment at no cost to the NHS. One Health believes it powerfully demonstrates the value the independent sector can offer in meeting current challenges and developing innovative solutions. This hub represents an important step towards delivering modern, purpose-built premises that enhance access to high-quality surgical care for the local community, of which they are proud to play a part in that effort.

By working in close partnership with NHS trusts and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), the independent sector actively shares best practices and drives continuous improvement across the wider health system.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health Group PLC, noted that “As the NHS faces unprecedented pressures, collaboration with independent providers will remain vital to ensuring patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it. Together, the NHS and the independent sector can build a sustainable future for high-quality healthcare.”

Binns further emphasised that “The independent sector is not an alternative to the NHS; it is an increasingly essential partner. Its contribution to elective recovery, patient choice, and innovation helps protect and strengthen the NHS for everyone.”

See: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/10-year-health-plan-for-england-fit-for-the-future

