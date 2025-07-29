One Health Group a “buy” in This is Money Midas Share Tips

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) has been rated a “buy and hold” by Midas Share Tips, which highlighted the company’s strong financial performance, debt-free balance sheet and strategic role in helping reduce NHS waiting lists.

Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange since 2022 and now the AIM London Stock Exchange, One Health Group provides surgical and outpatient services in partnership with the NHS. The company focuses on procedures in orthopaedics, spinal care, general surgery and urology, delivered via a network of consultants and existing treatment centres. Its operational model enables the NHS to access additional surgical capacity without requiring major infrastructure investment.

The business has expanded steadily in response to growing demand for elective care, particularly in regions with lengthy waiting lists. One Health Group works primarily in the north of England and has established a track record of collaborating with NHS trusts to deliver timely, consultant-led care.

The group completed more patient procedures year-on-year as it scaled consultant availability and increased capacity. It also secured additional contracts with NHS partners and broadened the scope of its surgical services. Growth has been driven by demand from NHS trusts aiming to meet performance targets and reduce long backlogs in key surgical areas.

Analysts at Midas Share Tips described the company as well-managed and well-positioned to benefit from ongoing NHS reliance on external capacity. They also noted the company’s dividend policy and operational resilience as factors supporting the investment case.

With a clear strategy centred on NHS collaboration and elective care delivery, One Health Group is expected to benefit from structural demand in UK healthcare. This is Money concludes that One Health shares have had a strong run since joining Aim. Brokers are optimistic about the business, suggesting shares could hit £3 or more over the next year or two.

There was more good news for One Health Group Plc last week. It’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Binns said, “We’re thrilled to announce that, following our listing in March this year, One Health Group PLC has been nominated for not one, but two categories at the upcoming AIM Awards 2025 — ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best Use of AIM’, in association with the London Stock Exchange.

This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire team, delivering high-quality care to NHS patients for over 20 years.”

The awards will take place Wednesday 1 October 2025, at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, SE1.