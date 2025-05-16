One Health Group unlocks new potential in spinal treatment

Back pain is more than a discomfort; it’s a barrier to daily life and productivity. With a significant portion of the population affected, the demand for effective, timely, and patient-focused spinal care is paramount. One Health Group stands at the forefront, offering a suite of advanced treatments designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

One Health Group has established itself as a leader in spinal health, providing comprehensive solutions for a range of back and spine conditions. Their approach combines cutting-edge medical procedures with a deep understanding of patient needs, ensuring that each individual receives personalised care.

The spine’s intricate structure, comprising 24 vertebrae, the sacrum, coccyx, intervertebral discs, and a network of muscles and ligaments, requires specialised attention. One Health Group addresses this complexity with a multidisciplinary team of consultants and physiotherapists who collaborate to develop tailored treatment plans.

For those experiencing conditions such as spinal stenosis, degenerative spondylolisthesis, or herniated discs, One Health Group offers surgical interventions like microdiscectomy, lumbar decompression, and stabilisation procedures. These surgeries aim to alleviate nerve pressure, reduce pain, and restore function, often employing minimally invasive techniques to promote quicker recovery times.

Non-surgical options are also a cornerstone of their treatment philosophy. Steroid injections, nerve root blocks, and physiotherapy are utilised to manage inflammation, relieve pain, and improve mobility. These interventions can be particularly beneficial for patients seeking alternatives to surgery or as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme.

Patient education and empowerment are integral to One Health Group’s mission. They provide resources and support to help individuals understand their conditions and treatment options, fostering informed decision-making. This commitment to transparency and patient involvement enhances satisfaction and outcomes.

Accessibility is another key advantage. With over 35 outpatient clinics across the UK, One Health Group ensures that high-quality spinal care is within reach. Their streamlined referral process and average waiting times of 2 to 12 weeks from consultation to treatment demonstrate their efficiency and dedication to patient convenience.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.