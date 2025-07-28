Real Estate Credit Investments Investor Day, 8 September 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has announced that its Investment Manager, Cheyne Capital LLP, will hold a RECI investor day on Monday, 8 September 2025 from 2pm to 6.30pm at Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul’s, London.

The event will comprise of the following agenda:

· Overview of Cheyne Real Estate

· UK and European Real Estate Lending Challenges and Opportunities

· RECI Current Portfolio and Outlook

· Portfolio Case Studies

Please email [email protected] to register your attendance. A detailed agenda will be provided prior to the day.