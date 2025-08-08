GSK to receive $370m settlement and royalties from mRNA patent agreement

GSK plc (LON:GSK, NYSE: GSK) has announced that, in connection with the mRNA patent settlement reached between CureVac and BioNTech on 7 August 2025, the Company will receive an upfront settlement of $370 million. GSK will also receive a 1% royalty in respect of US sales of influenza, COVID-19 and related combination mRNA vaccine products by BioNTech and Pfizer from the beginning of 2025.

These payments are due to GSK in accordance with the terms of its existing license agreement with CureVac. Of the upfront settlement amount, $320m will be in cash. The remainder is attributed to the value of an amendment to GSK’s existing agreement with CureVac, which includes a significant reduction in royalties to be paid by GSK on our potential future mRNA influenza, COVID-19 and influenza/COVID-19 combination products

If the pending acquisition of CureVac by BioNTech successfully closes, the mRNA patent litigation between CureVac and BioNTech outside of the US will also be settled. GSK would then be entitled to an additional $130 million in cash and 1% royalty payments in respect of future sales outside of the US by BioNTech and Pfizer. GSK would also benefit from reduced milestones and a reduction in royalties payable in respect of GSK sales of mRNA influenza, COVID-19 and influenza/COVID-19 combination products outside of the US.

The upfront settlement amount will be recorded as other operating income in GSK’s financial results as an adjusting item in the income statement in the third quarter of 2025. The 2025 and future royalty income will be recorded in total and core results in the income statements.

This settlement does not impact GSK’s enforcement of its own patents against Pfizer and BioNTech in the U.S. and in Europe. GSK will continue with its litigation against BioNTech and Pfizer for infringement of GSK’s patents.

Simultaneously with the settlement, GSK has entered into a customary tender and support agreement under which it has agreed to tender its approximately 16.6 million CureVac shares in the upcoming offer.