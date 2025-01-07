One Health Group applauds NHS-Independent Sector partnership to reduce waiting lists

One Health Group plc (AQSE: OHGR), a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, has noted that the NHS and the Independent Sector has entered into a new Partnership Agreement to cut NHS waiting lists.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health Group, commented:

“We view this new Partnership Agreement between the NHS and the Independent Sector as a positive development in helping to bring down NHS waiting lists. As the announcement referred to above points out, the NHS and Independent Sector Partnership Agreement will help expand capacity and widen patient choice by setting out how more treatments can be delivered through the independent sector, with care remaining free at the point of use.”