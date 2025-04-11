LPC joins forces with One Health Group to launch first surgical hub

One Health Group is accelerating its strategic expansion with the submission of a full planning application for its first surgical hub—a pivotal step that signals real momentum in reshaping how orthopaedic care is delivered across the North of England. This initiative marks a milestone in the company’s mission to improve patient access to timely NHS-funded procedures.

One Health Group PLC has taken a major stride forward in its growth plans with the announcement that it has submitted a full planning application for the development of its inaugural surgical hub. This follows the successful exchange of contracts for the acquisition of land in the North of England, further anchoring the Group’s commitment to expanding access to critical healthcare services.

The new hub will play a transformative role in tackling the backlog in orthopaedic treatment, a persistent issue in the NHS that has been further strained by recent healthcare system pressures. By offering dedicated facilities for NHS-funded surgical procedures, the hub will significantly reduce waiting times and streamline the patient pathway for musculoskeletal care.

One Health has enlisted the expertise of LPC to support the entire development process. Having already guided the company through the acquisition of the site, LPC will now assist through both the planning and construction phases. This collaboration ensures that the project benefits from end-to-end professional oversight, enhancing its prospects for timely delivery and operational success.

The proposed surgical hub is a key part of One Health’s broader vision to decentralise specialist healthcare services and bring them closer to the communities that need them most. By strategically locating the facility in the North, the company is directly addressing regional disparities in healthcare access while positioning itself as a crucial partner to the NHS.

Importantly for investors, this development also signals One Health’s shift from a purely service-based model to an infrastructure-driven healthcare delivery approach. Owning and operating its own surgical hubs will allow the company to control more of the patient journey, enhance service quality, and optimise operational margins.

This first hub is more than just a physical expansion—it represents a scalable template for future facilities, with the potential for replication across other regions. It underscores the Group’s ambition to be a long-term provider of sustainable, high-quality surgical solutions within the public-private healthcare ecosystem.

With demand for orthopaedic procedures continuing to rise, One Health’s initiative is both timely and impactful. The strategic acquisition of land and the prompt submission of a planning application demonstrate a clear intent to execute at pace. This positions the company as a nimble operator capable of meeting urgent healthcare needs while simultaneously creating value for stakeholders.

