Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

LPC joins forces with One Health Group to launch first surgical hub

One Health Group plc

One Health Group is accelerating its strategic expansion with the submission of a full planning application for its first surgical hub—a pivotal step that signals real momentum in reshaping how orthopaedic care is delivered across the North of England. This initiative marks a milestone in the company’s mission to improve patient access to timely NHS-funded procedures.

One Health Group PLC has taken a major stride forward in its growth plans with the announcement that it has submitted a full planning application for the development of its inaugural surgical hub. This follows the successful exchange of contracts for the acquisition of land in the North of England, further anchoring the Group’s commitment to expanding access to critical healthcare services.

The new hub will play a transformative role in tackling the backlog in orthopaedic treatment, a persistent issue in the NHS that has been further strained by recent healthcare system pressures. By offering dedicated facilities for NHS-funded surgical procedures, the hub will significantly reduce waiting times and streamline the patient pathway for musculoskeletal care.

One Health has enlisted the expertise of LPC to support the entire development process. Having already guided the company through the acquisition of the site, LPC will now assist through both the planning and construction phases. This collaboration ensures that the project benefits from end-to-end professional oversight, enhancing its prospects for timely delivery and operational success.

The proposed surgical hub is a key part of One Health’s broader vision to decentralise specialist healthcare services and bring them closer to the communities that need them most. By strategically locating the facility in the North, the company is directly addressing regional disparities in healthcare access while positioning itself as a crucial partner to the NHS.

Importantly for investors, this development also signals One Health’s shift from a purely service-based model to an infrastructure-driven healthcare delivery approach. Owning and operating its own surgical hubs will allow the company to control more of the patient journey, enhance service quality, and optimise operational margins.

This first hub is more than just a physical expansion—it represents a scalable template for future facilities, with the potential for replication across other regions. It underscores the Group’s ambition to be a long-term provider of sustainable, high-quality surgical solutions within the public-private healthcare ecosystem.

With demand for orthopaedic procedures continuing to rise, One Health’s initiative is both timely and impactful. The strategic acquisition of land and the prompt submission of a planning application demonstrate a clear intent to execute at pace. This positions the company as a nimble operator capable of meeting urgent healthcare needs while simultaneously creating value for stakeholders.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

One Health Group plc

Unlocking growth through untapped talent at One Health Group

Under CEO Adam Binns, One Health Group has revolutionized healthcare through innovation, talent development, and strategic growth, achieving remarkable financial success.
One Health Group

One Health Group submits full planning application for first Surgical Hub

One Health Group plc has exchanged contracts to acquire land for its first Surgical Hub in Northern England, with planning approval anticipated soon.
One Health Group

One Health Group CEO on AIM listing, £7.8m raise and NHS support plans (LON:OHGR)

One Health Group Plc's recent AIM admission and £7.8 million funding raise mark a pivotal moment. CEO Adam Binns shares insights into growth strategies and NHS support.

One Health Group Plc AIM Listing Powers Expansion with £7.8M Surgical Hub Strategy (Video)

CEO Adam Binns outlines how this funding milestone unlocks the development of high-efficiency surgical hubs in under-served UK regions
One Health Group plc

One Health Group raises £7.8 million, Admission to AIM

One Health Group plc has officially joined AIM, raising £7.8 million for its first surgical hub, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency in NHS-funded procedures.
One Health Group plc

One Health Group plc raises £7.5m and plans AIM listing 

The Company confirms the anticipated admission of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital of the Company to trading on AIM on 20 March 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.