Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Meridianbet reinforces Tanzania strategy at AmCham business gathering

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet used a recent American Chamber of Commerce event in Dar es Salaam to underline the strategic depth of its 17 year presence in Tanzania, presenting its local track record as evidence of long term positioning in an evolving African market.

Addressing attendees at the AmCham Tanzania Appreciation Dinner, Meridianbet focused on continuity, local employment and community engagement as central pillars of its operating model. Over the past 17 years, the business has supported more than 500 community initiatives across Tanzania, spanning education, health awareness, youth sport and small business development.

Management highlighted a structural approach built around broad based customer participation rather than dependence on a small number of high value players. This model is designed to align with responsible gaming standards and local regulatory expectations, while also smoothing revenue variability.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet reinforces Tanzania strategy at AmCham business gathering

Meridianbet used an AmCham Tanzania event to highlight its 17 year local track record and long term positioning in the country’s regulated gaming market.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix extends regulated reach with Lobbet integration in Montenegro

Golden Matrix expands its regulated European distribution network with a new Lobbet integration in Montenegro.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix secures Latin American distribution through Brazino777 agreement

Golden Matrix expands its distribution network in Latin America through a new Expanse Studios partnership with Brazino777.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet secures key Maltese licences with Fairbet takeover

Meridianbet has acquired Fairbet to double its retail presence in Malta and secure long-term control of two rare gaming licences.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Expanse Studios Builds Scalable B2B Model with Owned Content

Expanse Studios combines owned content with early US market access to build a scalable B2B gaming platform.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet secures strategic sports branding deal through 2030

Golden Matrix’s Meridianbet renews title sponsorship of EuroLeague club BC Crvena Zvezda through 2030, securing long-term brand visibility across European sports markets.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple