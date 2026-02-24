Meridianbet reinforces Tanzania strategy at AmCham business gathering

Meridianbet used a recent American Chamber of Commerce event in Dar es Salaam to underline the strategic depth of its 17 year presence in Tanzania, presenting its local track record as evidence of long term positioning in an evolving African market.

Addressing attendees at the AmCham Tanzania Appreciation Dinner, Meridianbet focused on continuity, local employment and community engagement as central pillars of its operating model. Over the past 17 years, the business has supported more than 500 community initiatives across Tanzania, spanning education, health awareness, youth sport and small business development.

Management highlighted a structural approach built around broad based customer participation rather than dependence on a small number of high value players. This model is designed to align with responsible gaming standards and local regulatory expectations, while also smoothing revenue variability.

