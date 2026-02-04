Follow us on:

Expanse Studios Builds Scalable B2B Model with Owned Content

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Expanse Studios, the gaming content division of Golden Matrix Group Inc, is strengthening its position in the iGaming sector through a focused strategy built around owned intellectual property and B2B scalability. The company was recently featured in a leading gaming industry publication, where it outlined a model designed to expand revenue without matching increases in cost.

Rather than relying on licensed third-party games, Expanse develops and owns its entire portfolio of 65 titles. This approach avoids ongoing licensing fees and gives the company full control over monetisation, updates and deployment. With integration across more than 1,300 operators globally, Expanse has built a wide distribution footprint while keeping its cost base stable.

Expanse has taken a strong position in fast-growing content segments, particularly “crash” games—short-cycle formats with high player engagement. One of its titles has become a requested product from operators, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for trend-aware development. The company is also using 2026 to expand its offering, with ten new games scheduled and a new gamification platform launching in Q1. The platform will include loyalty tools and tournament functions, supporting deeper engagement between operators and end users.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

