Positioning across both sides of the iGaming equation

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix is building a business that does not fit neatly into the usual iGaming narrative. It sells the infrastructure others rely on, while also competing for users directly.

At the core is GMAG, its proprietary gaming platform, which underpins much of the company’s B2B revenue. This engine powers a range of white-label solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks, allowing operators to localise content, manage user data and remain compliant. Following its acquisition of Meridianbet in April 2024, it has taken a deeper position in B2C, bringing with it licensed operations across Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Golden Matrix now operates under several brands, including R Kings Competitions in the UK, MexPlay in Mexico, and the longer-established Meridianbet platform, which together position it to grow its consumer footprint in regulated and semi-regulated markets. It also now holds a broader set of licences across Europe and emerging markets.

Geographically, Europe continues to be the most material revenue driver, contributing around 60% of group sales. However, Golden Matrix is clearly positioning itself for growth in newer markets. Its presence in regions such as Brazil, India and Canada gives it exposure to jurisdictions where regulation is shifting and digital penetration is rising.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix insider Aleksandar Milovanović reports conversion of $500,000 post-closing cash consideration into common stock

Golden Matrix announced that insider Aleksandar Milovanović has converted $500,000 of post-closing cash consideration into common stock under the MeridianBet acquisition agreement.

Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8m, up 18% year-on-year

Golden Matrix posted record August revenues of $17.8m, up 18% from last year, with July revenues also rising 24% to $15.7m. Strong performance came from Meridianbet’s sports betting and RKings’ tournaments, positioning the group for record Q3 results.
Golden Matrix Group

Spotlight on Golden Matrix’s (GMGI) Raffle Powerhouses: RKings & Classics for a Cause

Discover how Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) is transforming the gaming landscape with innovative raffle models, driving growth and engagement in FY2024.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.

