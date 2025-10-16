Positioning across both sides of the iGaming equation

Golden Matrix is building a business that does not fit neatly into the usual iGaming narrative. It sells the infrastructure others rely on, while also competing for users directly.

At the core is GMAG, its proprietary gaming platform, which underpins much of the company’s B2B revenue. This engine powers a range of white-label solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks, allowing operators to localise content, manage user data and remain compliant. Following its acquisition of Meridianbet in April 2024, it has taken a deeper position in B2C, bringing with it licensed operations across Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Golden Matrix now operates under several brands, including R Kings Competitions in the UK, MexPlay in Mexico, and the longer-established Meridianbet platform, which together position it to grow its consumer footprint in regulated and semi-regulated markets. It also now holds a broader set of licences across Europe and emerging markets.

Geographically, Europe continues to be the most material revenue driver, contributing around 60% of group sales. However, Golden Matrix is clearly positioning itself for growth in newer markets. Its presence in regions such as Brazil, India and Canada gives it exposure to jurisdictions where regulation is shifting and digital penetration is rising.

