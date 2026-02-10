Meridianbet secures key Maltese licences with Fairbet takeover

Meridianbet has acquired Fairbet Ltd, taking full control of its licensed betting operations in Malta and Gozo. The deal adds nine new retail shops to Meridianbet’s estate, bringing its total to 20 locations in a tightly controlled jurisdiction where only three operators hold retail licences.

This acquisition gives Meridianbet ownership of two of those licences, immediately strengthening its regulatory position and limiting competitive risk. Malta’s retail gaming market is known for its high compliance standards and restricted licensing, making entry difficult without acquisition.

The transaction also converts what had previously been a technology partnership into direct operational control. Fairbet’s systems, staff and locations are now being integrated into Meridianbet’s wider platform, streamlining management and aligning service delivery across channels.

