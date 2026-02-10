Follow us on:

Meridianbet secures key Maltese licences with Fairbet takeover

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet has acquired Fairbet Ltd, taking full control of its licensed betting operations in Malta and Gozo. The deal adds nine new retail shops to Meridianbet’s estate, bringing its total to 20 locations in a tightly controlled jurisdiction where only three operators hold retail licences.

This acquisition gives Meridianbet ownership of two of those licences, immediately strengthening its regulatory position and limiting competitive risk. Malta’s retail gaming market is known for its high compliance standards and restricted licensing, making entry difficult without acquisition.

The transaction also converts what had previously been a technology partnership into direct operational control. Fairbet’s systems, staff and locations are now being integrated into Meridianbet’s wider platform, streamlining management and aligning service delivery across channels.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

