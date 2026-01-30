Follow us on:

Meridianbet secures strategic sports branding deal through 2030

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix Group’s sports betting and gaming subsidiary, Meridianbet, has extended its title sponsorship of BC Crvena Zvezda through to 2030, reinforcing its commitment to long-term brand positioning across European markets.

The new agreement builds on a relationship first formalised in January 2023, under which Meridianbet became the Serbian basketball club’s title sponsor and official betting partner. The club will continue to compete under the name “Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet” in the EuroLeague, ABA League and domestic competitions, with branding displayed on official kits and across Belgrade Arena during home matches.

Crvena Zvezda’s participation in the EuroLeague ensures consistent exposure to a pan-European audience. This reach is especially relevant given Meridianbet’s operational footprint across 18 jurisdictions, where the brand seeks to deepen its presence amid rising competition and evolving regulatory frameworks.

The multi-year extension is described as involving increased financial backing and enhanced brand activation, although specific figures have not been disclosed. While direct revenue from sponsorships may not be the primary driver, such partnerships can support user acquisition and retention through stronger brand recognition and association with established institutions.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

