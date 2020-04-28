Market Risers: Metal Tiger, Oxford Biodynamics, Proactis Holdings, Prudential

The share price for Metal Tiger company symbol: LON:MTR has moved up 5.66% or 0.08 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 1.64 while the low for the session was 1.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 3,390,708 with the daily average at 5,769,536. The 52 week high for the shares is 1.8 about 0.3 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.7 is a variance of 0.8 points. Metal Tiger now has a 20 SMA of 1.31 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 1.32. The market capitalisation currently stands at £24.12m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:37:29 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.58 GBX.

The stock price for Oxford Biodynamics company symbol: LON:OBD has gained 13.23% or 7.41 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive throughout the session. The periods high figure was 66.49 dipping to 56. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 783,817 with the daily average traded share volume around 305,208. A 52 week share price high is 173.9 about 117.9 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 47 a difference of some 9 points. Oxford Biodynamics now has a 20 simple moving average of 54.96 and a 50 day SMA of 67.63. The current market cap is £58.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Oxford Biodynamics being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:39:16 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 63.41 GBX.

The stock price for Proactis Holdings found using EPIC: LON:PHD has climbed 18.14% or 3.9 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 25.9 and a low of 22.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,182,593 while the average shares exchanged is 934,546. The 52 week high price for the shares is 64.7 around 43.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 13 making a difference of 8.5 points. Proactis Holdings now has a 20 moving average of 20.28 and also a 50 day moving average of 27.73. The current market capitalisation is £24.27m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Proactis Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:16:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 25.4 GBX.

The stock price for Prudential ticker lookup code: LON:PRU has risen 6.97% or 72.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during this period. The periods high figure was 1113 dropping as low as 1042.5. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,898,218 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 12,017,637. The 52 week high is 1795 which comes in at 755.5 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 682.8 which is a difference of 356.7 points. Prudential has a 20 day moving average of 1036.91 and a 50 day moving average of 1122.27. Market capitalisation for the company is £29,017.13m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Prudential being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:36 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1112 GBX.

