Proactis Holdings signs new 5-year contract with a transportation company in Germany

Proactis Holdings PLC, (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed a 5-year contract with a transportation company in Germany to provide its business spend management solution. This contract win represents the third new customer in Germany to sign up under the Group’s new go-to market strategy.

The customer has selected Proactis to digitise its procurement processes and offers further potential for new business through invoice automation and workforce management.

As announced previously, the Group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its US, France and Germany territories designed to replicate that of the UK and the Netherlands. This contract builds upon the contracts already signed across those territories.