Proactis Holdings signs new 5-year contract with a transportation company in Germany

Proactis Holdings PLC, (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed a 5-year contract with a transportation company in Germany to provide its business spend management solution. This contract win represents the third new customer in Germany to sign up under the Group’s new go-to market strategy.
The customer has selected Proactis to digitise its procurement processes and offers further potential for new business through invoice automation and workforce management.
As announced previously, the Group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its US, France and Germany territories designed to replicate that of the UK and the Netherlands. This contract builds upon the contracts already signed across those territories.
Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer at Proactis Holdings, commented:
“We are delighted to have been selected once again in Germany, following successes in North America last month and in both Germany and France late last year.
We have demonstrated that our go to market strategy, our positioning and our solutions are relevant for our target market segment in each of the territories that we operate in and we can now see the momentum and volume of business increasing as pipeline starts to turn into contracts more regularly.
Whilst conscious that the pandemic continues to impact the pace of our progression, we grow more confident that the market opportunity for Proactis in each of the US, France and Germany is as great as it is in the UK and the Netherlands and that we will continue to see further acceleration of deal flow over the coming months.”