Prudential Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Prudential-plc

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has announced that its Annual Report and Accounts 2024 is available to view on the Group’s website at https://www.prudentialplc.com/ This follows the release of the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The annual report on Form 20-F will be filed shortly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the Annual Report 2024 and Form 20-F will be available for inspection in due course at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism 

Printed copies of Form 20-F are available on request.

Prudential is aiming to post printed copies of the Annual Report on or around 9 April 2025 to those shareholders who have requested it. A summary of Prudential’s sustainability activities together with full reference tables and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures for the year ended 31 December 2024 is included in the Annual Report. The full 2024 Group Sustainability Report will also be available to view on Prudential’s website at https://www.prudentialplc.com/en/sustainability

