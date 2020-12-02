Proactis Holdings welcomes Nick Brown to the board

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced the appointment of Nick Brown to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Nick has over 27 years’ experience in senior positions within software and technology companies with a strong track record of delivering successful turnaround and growth outcomes internationally.

Nick is currently Group Managing Director of GB Group plc, an AIM listed software company with international operations that delivers location, identity and fraud software and solutions in high growth markets. Nick was recruited to design and deliver a turnaround plan for GB Group plc and is part of the executive team which took the business from a market capitalisation of circa £5 million to £1.5 billion, successfully growing the business into Europe, USA, Asia and Australasia, while continually maintaining leading levels of employee and customer satisfaction across the Group.

Prior to his current role, where he has worked for 13 years, Nick was General Manager, Partner Programmes and Head of Mid-Market Sales at Sage UK. Nick has also held senior sales and marketing positions at large technology businesses Microsoft Business Solutions and Fujitsu Services.

Following his appointment, Nick will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. The appointment is in line with the Board’s previously stated intention to transition to a board where at least half its members, excluding the Chairman, are independent non-executive directors.