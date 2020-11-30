Proactis Holdings win 3-year contract with a major German DIY retailer

Proactis Holdings PLC, (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed a 3-year contract with a major German DIY retailer to provide its business spend management solution.

As announced previously, the Group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its US, France and Germany territories which is designed to replicate that of the UK and Netherlands. This contract win represents a strategically important milestone, being the second new customer in Germany to sign up under that new strategy.

The solution will be deployed in Germany initially before being rolled out into new territories through Central and Eastern Europe.