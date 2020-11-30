Twitter
Proactis Holdings win 3-year contract with a major German DIY retailer

Proactis

Proactis Holdings PLC, (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed a 3-year contract with a major German DIY retailer to provide its business spend management solution.

As announced previously, the Group adopted a new go-to market strategy for each of its US, France and Germany territories which is designed to replicate that of the UK and Netherlands.  This contract win represents a strategically important milestone, being the second new customer in Germany to sign up under that new strategy.

The solution will be deployed in Germany initially before being rolled out into new territories through Central and Eastern Europe.

Tim Sykes, Chief Executive Officer at Proactis Holdings, commented: 

“The fact Proactis has been selected by a major German multi-national retail business demonstrates the quality of our offering. The win is further validation of our new go-to-market strategy in Germany and highlights the relevance of our solution for that market. We are excited to establish a long-term partnership with this customer and look forward to supporting its deployment of our software throughout Europe.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

