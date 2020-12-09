Proactis Holdings signs its first contract for provision of bePayd

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced that it has signed its first contract for the provision of bePayd, its accelerated payment service, with Experbuy, a French company offering a business process outsourcing solution that enables companies to manage their tail spend purchases more effectively.

Experbuy is a subsidiary of EPSA, a group with international operations helping organisations increase performance and profitability through three major areas of expertise: support with purchasing, organisation, performance and change management issues; cost control through the optimisation of tax, social security and occupational accidents; and the marketplace (which Experbuy forms part of).

This contract enables Experbuy to deploy bePayd for use by its own suppliers which aggregate to approximately €180m of annual spend across 65,000 suppliers.

bePayd allows suppliers to accelerate the payment of an approved invoice in return for a small discount and is primarily aimed at the long tail of small suppliers in the supply chain, a population that is currently underserved. bePayd is market-leading in its simplicity, speed and convenience without any detriment to security or risk and is entirely flexible down to single invoice level with extremely low values because of the end-to-end automation of the process. Funding of the early settlement can be provided by the customer (as is the case with Experbuy), Proactis (through a dedicated facility with HSBC) or a blended model.