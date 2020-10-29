Proactis Holdings a record year in new business

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD), the business spend management solution provider, has announced its audited results for the financial year ended 31 July 2020.

Tim Sykes, Proactis Holdings CEO commented:

“Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, we have executed our strategy well as we drive the Group toward a return to growth in FY21 and beyond. Our strategy is to replicate the go-to-market strategy of the UK and Netherlands in each of the US, France and Germany and we have made substantial headway with first sales of our mid-market single platform solution in Germany and France.

Although we are encouraged by the progress that we have made, we are also mindful of the impact of COVID-19 which is slowing the rate of commercial progress – whilst our pipeline is strong, demand continues to be marginally subdued through this period and sales processes are more challenging because of competing priorities. Despite these challenging market conditions, we are prudently managing our costs such that the Board continues to expect to meet our earnings forecast for FY21.

Notwithstanding this, the Group’s new business performance is encouraging and combined with our return to organic growth in underlying ARR are material indicators of our progress. Our business has proved to be robust through this extraordinary period and our pipeline and forward revenue visibility positions us well for the future. We’re in an exciting growth market and are poised to accelerate our growth, earnings and cash flow over the coming years.”