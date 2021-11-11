Twitter
Investment trust investor presentations and updates for capital growth and income investing

Investment Trust

In this article, DirectorsTalk provides the most up-to-date investor presentations, equity research reports, exclusive interviews and news from a wide range of investment trusts from its leading funds platform. Investment Managers include BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, AXA IM, and Premier Miton Investors. 

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of smaller European companies (excluding the United Kingdom). In this short ten minute webinar, Edward Greaves, Portfolio Manager of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust discusses strong returns within the European smaller companies sector, the disciplined investment process to uncover Europe’s hidden gems which focuses on value, quality and momentum, exposure to exciting structural growth themes and the robust long term performance of the Trust. The cumulative return on the share price over the last 12 months as of 30/09/21 is 28.97%. This rises to 83.06% over five years. (Source: JPMorgan JEDT website).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, JEDT overview, investments & returns

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies. It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term. DirectorsTalk caught up with Gervais Williams The Diverse Income Trust Co-Manager to talk us through the latest Investor Presentation.

The Diverse Income Trust Investor Presentation

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly. In this interview, QuotedData Founder and Head of Investment Company Research, James Carthew explains what multi-asset investing is, its attractions, what makes JPMorgan Multi Asset Growth & Income’s new dividend target unique and the portfolio changes since the revised dividend target was adopted.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset trust delivers inflation-proof dividend income & less risk (LON: MATE) (Interview)

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, LON:VTAS) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. The Company’s fund manager is AXA IM, a multi-expert asset management company, within the AXA Group. Hardman research analyst Mark Thomas talks us through his recent report entitled Yield (10%, covered and growing) + capital growth. The report explores how favourable market conditions mean that CLO vehicles can re-finance debt cheaply. This enhances the value of Volta Finance’s CLO equity positions, which have been increased substantially in recent years, and is expected to lift total returns by 1%-1.5% p.a. for several years. The higher cashflow further backs an already covered dividend, with a 2022E yield of 10.1%. With returns above the cost of the dividend, the NAV is growing supporting further dividend growth for this structured products investment trust.

Volta Finance 10% covered and growing (Analyst Interview)

