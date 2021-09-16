Marwyn Value Investors Management led Acquisition Companies investment strategy and sustainable dividend (LON: MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI), Managing Partner Mark Brangstrup Watts joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to tell us more about the company. Mark explains the Group´s strategy, talks us through the portfolio, the discount to NAV, dividends and more about the company.

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) launched as a closed-ended investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 8th December 2008, on the Specialist Fund Market – a fully regulated market for professional, institutional and sophisticated investors. The company creates alternative SPAC vehicles to execute buy and build strategies led by exceptional management teams.

Acquisition is just the first step on the journey. That’s why Marwyn don’t simply invest in businesses, but also in the talented people who run them. They identify experienced, industry-leading management teams to build and grow businesses – not just for the first year, but through ongoing support, active participation and collaborative involvement.