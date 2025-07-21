JPMorgan European Discovery Trust to host manager webinar today

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) has announced that Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, portfolio managers, will be providing an update on the Company, on Monday, 21st July 2025 3:00 p.m. BST. The managers will present on the current economic upswing in Europe in addition to diving into the portfolio enhancements, positioning and recent performance.

There will be a Questions and Answer session at the end of the presentation from the portfolio managers. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions online during the course of the webinar.

The Company aims to capture the potential of high-quality small and mid-cap companies in order to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio in Continental Europe.

The webinar is open to all existing and prospective shareholders. Registration is free and can be accessed here. A replay will also be made available to those who register.