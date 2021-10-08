Twitter
Japan investment opportunity JSGI trust delivers 18% dividend income growth

JPMorgan JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced their most recent dividend last week. Following the announcement, DirectorsTalk caught up with Alexa Henderson, non-executive Chairman of the Trust.

Alexa said: ‘I’m delighted to note the 5.8p interim dividend which we announced last week. That brings dividends to 22.7p for the last 12 months, an increase of over 18% compared to the previous 12 months.

Following this dividend announcement the historic dividend yield to shareholders is 4.7%. This is reflective of the dividend policy we introduced in 2018, whereby the company pays the equivalent of 1% of NAV per quarter. Importantly this is through the structural benefit of the investment trust and in no way impacts the freedom of our managers to select the very best investments they can find.’

Second Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap growth & Income plc announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) was 577.68 pence per share at 30th September 2021. Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a second quarterly interim dividend of 5.8 pence per share for the year ending 31st March 2022 will be paid on 19th November 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15th October 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 14th October 2021.   

Japan income fundJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities, by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.

