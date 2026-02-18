Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Garage3R expands offering with UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake technology

Surface-Transforms

Garage3R has been appointed as a distributor of carbon ceramic brake discs produced by Surface Transforms, marking a notable development in its product portfolio and positioning within the high-performance automotive aftermarket. Surface Transforms is recognised as the only UK manufacturer of carbon ceramic brake discs and has established technical expertise in the development and production of carbon ceramic materials. The partnership gives Garage3R access to domestically manufactured braking technology that is designed as a direct replacement for original equipment manufacturer systems.

Carbon ceramic brake discs are engineered to deliver extended service life compared with conventional OEM carbon ceramic matrix discs. In practical terms, this translates into lower replacement frequency and potentially reduced total cost of ownership for end users, an increasingly important consideration in the premium automotive segment.

A distinguishing feature of these discs is their ability to be resurfaced, allowing performance to be restored at a fraction of the cost of purchasing new OEM carbon ceramic discs. This capability not only enhances value retention for vehicle owners but also creates a recurring service opportunity within the aftermarket ecosystem.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Surface-Transforms

Garage3R expands offering with UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake technology

Garage3R has become a distributor of UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake discs designed for durability, performance stability and long-term value.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets OEM demand with high-performance braking technology

Carbon-ceramic brake leader Surface Transforms builds momentum with OEM-focused technology.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets EBITDA breakeven as output ramps up

Surface Transforms edges toward breakeven as output gains traction.
Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms targets break-even as revenue jumps

Surface Transforms expects £27m in 2026 sales as it targets breakeven and scales output.
Surface Transforms, carbon ceramic brakes

Surface Transforms FY25 update: Revenue up 120% as manufacturing improvements progress

For the year ended 31 December 2025, Surface Transforms delivered record second-half revenue, significantly reduced operating losses, and continued improvements in production yield.
Surface-Transforms

UK industry aligns for strategic growth amid transition

UK industry sets sights on strategic growth, led by EV adoption and innovation in manufacturing.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple