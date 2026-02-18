Garage3R expands offering with UK-manufactured carbon ceramic brake technology

Garage3R has been appointed as a distributor of carbon ceramic brake discs produced by Surface Transforms, marking a notable development in its product portfolio and positioning within the high-performance automotive aftermarket. Surface Transforms is recognised as the only UK manufacturer of carbon ceramic brake discs and has established technical expertise in the development and production of carbon ceramic materials. The partnership gives Garage3R access to domestically manufactured braking technology that is designed as a direct replacement for original equipment manufacturer systems.

Carbon ceramic brake discs are engineered to deliver extended service life compared with conventional OEM carbon ceramic matrix discs. In practical terms, this translates into lower replacement frequency and potentially reduced total cost of ownership for end users, an increasingly important consideration in the premium automotive segment.

A distinguishing feature of these discs is their ability to be resurfaced, allowing performance to be restored at a fraction of the cost of purchasing new OEM carbon ceramic discs. This capability not only enhances value retention for vehicle owners but also creates a recurring service opportunity within the aftermarket ecosystem.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use.