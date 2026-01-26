Follow us on:

Surface Transforms targets break-even as revenue jumps

Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms has reported strong revenue growth for the year to 31 December 2025, as the business moves closer to profitability and positions itself for further expansion in 2026.

The Knowsley-based carbon ceramic brake disc manufacturer delivered £18m in revenue, up 120% year-on-year. The increase came from higher volumes, particularly in the second half, as production capacity improved and customer programmes ramped up. The company expects sales to rise to £27m in 2026, supported by existing contracts and growing demand.

Losses narrowed during the year. Operating loss before interest and tax was around £8.7m, compared to £23.4m the year before. Management highlighted a much smaller loss in the second half, reflecting early benefits from process improvements, automation and yield gains. It now expects to reach EBITDA breakeven in 2026, assuming continued delivery on volumes and efficiency targets.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

