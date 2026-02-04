Follow us on:

Surface Transforms targets EBITDA breakeven as output ramps up

Surface-Transforms

Surface Transforms is moving closer to operational self-sufficiency, with a strong revenue performance in 2025 and a clear target of EBITDA breakeven in 2026. The company, which manufactures carbon-ceramic brake discs for high-performance vehicles, saw sharp revenue growth in the second half of 2025, supported by better yields and factory performance.

Management has confirmed that demand remains firm across its customer base, and the improved output quality indicates that prior production issues are being addressed. The company’s focus is now on execution, keeping yields high and bringing new capacity online. A key development is the planned commissioning of a new furnace in the first half of 2026, which is expected to support further growth in manufacturing volumes.

Losses before interest and tax narrowed during the year, and with revenue guidance of around £27 million for 2026, Surface Transforms is aiming to reach EBITDA breakeven.

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. 

