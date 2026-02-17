Intertek strengthens solar PV services with AePVI acquisition

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the acquisition of Aerial PV Inspection GmbH (AePVI), a leading provider of high-speed TEK-powered inspection and diagnostic solutions for solar PV systems.

Solar photovoltaic is the fastest growing form of renewable energy worldwide and accelerating global investment2 is driving demand from large scale developers and operators for fast-paced Quality Assurance solutions which enable zero defects.

Through its breakthrough drone-based technologies and proprietary digital software, AePVI is well positioned to capitalise on these powerful structural growth drivers, providing high-precision inspection that reveals defects caused by shipping, weather and other incidents during manufacturing, installation and operations. This drives improved asset performance, increased reliability and optimised long term energy yield.

The acquisition is highly complementary to Intertek CEA’s world leading end-to-end Quality Assurance offering for the solar industry, expanding its scope of services offered in factory-to-field assurance through enhanced high-speed drone-based data collection, analysis and comparison across the asset life cycle.

With this cutting-edge technology, Intertek CEA will gain a speed advantage while inspecting large solar farms, enabling superior customer service, increased productivity and enhanced capacity.

Founded in 2017, AePVI has five employees and is based in Aachen, Germany, serving a broad range of leading solar developers and operators across Europe. This strategic acquisition in a fast expanding market currently forecast to grow at 9.2% CAGR to 20291 will provide strong opportunities to deepen Intertek’s market penetration and accelerate growth.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said: “Solar is a vital pillar of the global energy transition, and demand for fast-paced Risk‑based Quality Assurance is intensifying. We welcome the AePVI team and look forward to seizing the exciting growth opportunities that come from combining Intertek’s industry-leading portfolio of ATIC solutions and global network with AePVI’s advanced technologies.”

1. CAGR calculated based on forecast installations provided in SolarPower Europe (2025): Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029

2. SolarPower Europe (2025): Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029