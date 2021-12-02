Twitter
Fintel signs major distribution partnership spanning Aviva and Aviva Investors in a multi-year agreement

Fintel

Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), the UK’s leading fintech and support services business, has announced a major distribution partnership spanning Aviva and Aviva Investors in a multi-year agreement for its new Distribution as a service solution.

The solution, launched earlier this year, is a subscription-based service that includes research, data, product design and targeted distribution, enabling product providers to develop and distribute highly targeted propositions, whilst also increasing the effectiveness of their distribution through targeted data sets.

As part of the collaboration, Aviva Investors will launch a new sustainable retirement solution, answering the regulatory call for downside protection in retirement. The solution has been developed in partnership with Fintel, optimally aligning product design to Defaqto’s income drawdown tool and ESG specifications.

Fintel’s SimplyBiz members firms will also benefit from the multi-year partnership with enhanced product inventory and streamlined access to information and resources from across Aviva and Aviva Investors, whilst consumers will receive better targeted products that meet their evolving needs.

Aviva Investors has also licensed Fintel’s strategic asset allocation model for both the new retirement fund and existing model portfolio solutions, further aligning the long-term revenue and growth of the businesses.

Brian Gabriel, Director of Distribution at Aviva, added:

“Aviva is hugely committed to supporting the UK’s intermediary market and we’re delighted to partner with Fintel. Our relationship with the Group is valued and long-standing. This agreement allows us to build, support and deliver our savings and retirement ambitions in conjunction with Fintel, its member firms and their customers.”

Apiramy Jeyarajah, Head of UK Wholesale at Aviva Investors, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Fintel through a new managed distribution agreement, announced today. This agreement represents a partnership based on deep understanding of the SimplyBiz membership and their clients’ needs, based on Fintel’s insightful data and leading technology-based approach. For Aviva Investors, this agreement will bring our Multi Asset and ESG capability to an even wider audience.”

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, commented:

“I’m delighted that Aviva has chosen to strengthen our relationship by joining our managed distribution service. As a market connector, Fintel brings together product providers, intermediaries and consumers to inspire better outcomes for all, and this partnership is testament to what can be achieved through industry collaboration. I look forward to seeing the immense benefits this presents to all involved.”

