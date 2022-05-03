Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Fintel Plc appoint Phil Smith as Non-Executive Director

Fintel

Fintel plc (LON: FNTL), the leading provider of Fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, has announced the appointment of Phil Smith as Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Following a robust process led by independent consultants, Phil was selected due to his industry knowledge, special expertise in digital delivery and alignment to the companies’ values and strategic objectives.  Phil brings with him 20 years of global experience across wealth management, asset management, brokerage, insurance and consulting.

Phil previously was the founder and Group CEO at Embark Group, where he built a £42bn AuA platform, pension and investment business prior to its sale to the Lloyds Banking Group in early 2022. He is currently a Non-Executive Chairman of UK Fintech businesses BEIQ and Kore Labs. His previous roles also include that of Managing Director and Global Management Committee member at Barclays Wealth, where he played a major role in the inception and development of the global infrastructure of this business line for Barclays Bank Plc. Phil has also held international senior executive positions at Fortis Investments, Arthur Andersen, Prudential M&G and Prudential Corporation Asia. During this time, he built up extensive experience of M&A and joint venture partnerships.

Ken Davy, Fintel plc Non-Executive Chair, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Phil to the Fintel Board. He brings a wealth of business transformation and industry experience and will complement the range of skills we currently have on the Board. We all look forward to working with Phil.”

Current DirectorshipsDirectorships held in last 5 years
BEIQ LtdEmbark Group Ltd
Denia Property LtdEmbark Investment Services Nominees Ltd
Equisolve Consulting LtdEmbark Investment Services Ltd
Embark Digital Studio Ltd
EBS Pensions Ltd
Embark Services Ltd
Rowanmoor Consultancy Ltd
Rowanmoor Executive Pensions Ltd
Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Ltd
Sterling ISA Managers (Nominees) Ltd
Sterling ISA Managers Ltd
The Adviser Centre Ltd
Vested Employee Benefits Ltd
Baltic Renovations Ltd

Phillip holds no shares in the Company.

You might also enjoy reading  Fintel to hold AGM on Tuesday 17 May 2022

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.