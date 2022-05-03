Fintel Plc appoint Phil Smith as Non-Executive Director

Fintel plc (LON: FNTL), the leading provider of Fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, has announced the appointment of Phil Smith as Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Following a robust process led by independent consultants, Phil was selected due to his industry knowledge, special expertise in digital delivery and alignment to the companies’ values and strategic objectives. Phil brings with him 20 years of global experience across wealth management, asset management, brokerage, insurance and consulting.

Phil previously was the founder and Group CEO at Embark Group, where he built a £42bn AuA platform, pension and investment business prior to its sale to the Lloyds Banking Group in early 2022. He is currently a Non-Executive Chairman of UK Fintech businesses BEIQ and Kore Labs. His previous roles also include that of Managing Director and Global Management Committee member at Barclays Wealth, where he played a major role in the inception and development of the global infrastructure of this business line for Barclays Bank Plc. Phil has also held international senior executive positions at Fortis Investments, Arthur Andersen, Prudential M&G and Prudential Corporation Asia. During this time, he built up extensive experience of M&A and joint venture partnerships.

Ken Davy, Fintel plc Non-Executive Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Phil to the Fintel Board. He brings a wealth of business transformation and industry experience and will complement the range of skills we currently have on the Board. We all look forward to working with Phil.”

Current Directorships Directorships held in last 5 years BEIQ Ltd Embark Group Ltd Denia Property Ltd Embark Investment Services Nominees Ltd Equisolve Consulting Ltd Embark Investment Services Ltd Embark Digital Studio Ltd EBS Pensions Ltd Embark Services Ltd Rowanmoor Consultancy Ltd Rowanmoor Executive Pensions Ltd Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Ltd Sterling ISA Managers (Nominees) Ltd Sterling ISA Managers Ltd The Adviser Centre Ltd Vested Employee Benefits Ltd Baltic Renovations Ltd

Phillip holds no shares in the Company.