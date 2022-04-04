Xpediator substantial organic growth with Group revenue increasing 34%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD), a leading provider of freight management services across the UK and Central and Eastern Europe, has announced its final results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

· Substantial organic growth with Group revenue increasing 34% to a record £296.6m (2020: £221.2m) with a particularly strong contribution from the Group’s largest division, Freight Forwarding

o Freight Forwarding delivered revenue of £233.6m, an increase of 37%

o Warehouse & Logistics delivered revenue of £56.7m, an increase of 28%

o Transport Services delivered revenue of £6.3m, an increase of 10%

· Adjusted profit before tax of £9.1m, up 25% (2020: £7.2m)

· Reported profit before tax of £4.3m (2020: £3.9m)

· Adjusted basic earnings per share of 3.68 pence (2020: 3.84 pence)

· Basic earnings per share of 0.29 pence (2020: 1.46 pence)

· Net cash generated from operating activities was £4.7m (2020: £14.1m)

· Net debt position of £4.8m (2020: net cash of £6.8m) as a result of advanced payments to secure key supplier performance and additional cost associated with a new freight forwarding operating system in the UK

· Final dividend proposed of 0.6 pence per share bringing the total dividend for the year to 1.1 pence per share (2020: 1.5 pence per share). 2021 dividend level reflects potential geo-political risks, however, if the working capital impact remains small, the Board will look to pay a special dividend during 2022

2021 Operational Highlights

· Excellent performance in the Freight Forwarding Division supported by profitable performances by both the Transport and Warehouse & Logistics Divisions

· UK Logistics Division, previously operating under three different brands, now unified under one brand, Delamode International Logistics, as part of a wider integration and re-branding project across the UK freight forwarding division

· Consolidation of Southampton port warehousing activity was completed in 2021 adding a state of the art 200,000 sq ft dockside warehouse which is already 100% occupied.

· To support holding stock for customers on both the continent and in the UK, signed a 10-year lease for a new (post year end), purpose built 180,000 sq ft (35,000 pallet spaces) storage, fulfilment and distribution warehouse in Roosendaal, Netherlands

2022 Outlook

· First two months trading ahead of expectations and March 2022 in line with expectations in spite of Russia invasion of Ukraine

· Mindful of headwinds both geo-political and inflationary pressures

· Significant organic opportunities to improve the underlying performance of the Group, particularly in the UK, allied to M&A

· Cautious optimism on the short term outlook with medium to long term aspirations still on track