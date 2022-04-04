Fintel to hold AGM on Tuesday 17 May 2022

Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), the leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, has announced that its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the notice of its 2022 annual general meeting have now been published and are available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.wearefintel.com/investors/aim-rule-26/.

The AGM will be held at Fintel House, St Andrew’s Road, Huddersfield HD1 6NA on Tuesday 17 May 2022 at 12:30 pm (UK time).

We look forward to meeting shareholders in person once more and having opportunity to welcome you to our new office facility. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to send in their votes using their proxy cards and submit any questions to us at companysecretary@fintelplc.com.