Dekel Agri-Vision “very well positioned to continue this strong period of financial growth into 2022”

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a September and Q3 2021 production update for its 100% owned Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Highlights

· September and Q3 2021 saw a continuation of the recent run of improved production, sales and pricing results in our core CPO business

· CPO prices continue to remain very strong with average prices achieved in Q3 2021 of €950, a 72.7% increase in average realised CPO prices compared to August 2020

· Over the last few days, international CPO prices have been trading at all time record levels. Should prices remain in this range we are well positioned to further improve on our 2021 record financial high season in 2022 which commences in around 3 months

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision‘s Executive Director, said: “We are pleased by the continuing growth we have seen in our CPO production during Q3 2021. Given global CPO prices are currently trading at an all time high, we are very well positioned to continue this strong period of financial growth into 2022”

Sep-21 Sep-20 Change Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change FFB processed (tonnes) 10,393 9,274 12.1% 27,157 24,243 12.0% CPO production (tonnes) 2,035 1,965 3.6% 5,428 5,280 2.8% CPO Sales (tonnes) 2,046 1,977 3.5% 6,945 5,278 31.6% Average CPO price per tonne €954 €604 57.9% €950 €550 72.7% PKO production (tonnes) 137 149 -8.1% 408 422 -3.3% PKO Sales (tonnes) Nil 204 n/a 1,061 543 95.4% Average PKO price per tonne n/a €564 n/a €817 €568 43.8% PKC production (tonnes) 241 236 2.1% 703 838 -16.1 PKC Sales (tonnes) 260 189 37.6% 685 764 -10.3% Average PKC price per tonne €80 €59 35.6% €80 €60 33.3%

Crude Palm Oil

· Production: Like for like CPO production increased 2.8% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020. This resulted from high FFB quantities offsetting weaker extraction rates

· Sales: The sale of stock on hand at the end of the high season, led to a 31.6% increase in sales in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020

· Prices: Local CPO sales prices remained very strong at €950, 72.7% higher than prices achieved in Q3 2021

Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) and Palm Kernel Cake (‘PKC’)

· Production: PKO and PKC production in Q3 2021 slightly down by 3.3% and 16.1% respectively. We currently hold materially higher levels of kernels to be processed compared to this time last year, so we expect a material increase in production during Q4 2021 once these excess kernels are processed compared to Q4 2020

· Sales: 95.4% increase in PKO sales quantities in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 as stock on hand post the high season was sold

· Prices: 43.8% increase in PKO prices during Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020. We are continuing the strategy of managing PKO sales carefully as the local price remains lower than the international price