Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision “very well positioned to continue this strong period of financial growth into 2022”

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a September and Q3 2021 production update for its 100% owned Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Highlights

·      September and Q3 2021 saw a continuation of the recent run of improved production, sales and pricing results in our core CPO business

·      CPO prices continue to remain very strong with average prices achieved in Q3 2021 of €950, a 72.7% increase in average realised CPO prices compared to August 2020

·      Over the last few days, international CPO prices have been trading at all time record levels.  Should prices remain in this range we are well positioned to further improve on our 2021 record financial high season in 2022 which commences in around 3 months

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision‘s Executive Director, said: “We are pleased by the continuing growth we have seen in our CPO production during Q3 2021.  Given global CPO prices are currently trading at an all time high, we are very well positioned to continue this strong period of financial growth into 2022”    

Sep-21Sep-20ChangeQ3 2021Q3 2020Change
FFB processed (tonnes)10,3939,27412.1%27,15724,24312.0%
CPO production (tonnes)2,0351,9653.6%5,4285,2802.8%
CPO Sales (tonnes)2,0461,9773.5%6,9455,27831.6%
Average CPO price per tonne€954€60457.9%€950€55072.7%
PKO production (tonnes)137149-8.1%408422-3.3%
PKO Sales (tonnes)Nil204n/a1,06154395.4%
Average PKO price per tonnen/a€564n/a€817€56843.8%
PKC production (tonnes)2412362.1%703838-16.1
PKC Sales (tonnes)26018937.6%685764-10.3%
Average PKC price per tonne€80€5935.6%€80€6033.3%

Crude Palm Oil

You might also enjoy reading  Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. - Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

·      Production: Like for like CPO production increased 2.8% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.  This resulted from high FFB quantities offsetting weaker extraction rates

·      Sales: The sale of stock on hand at the end of the high season, led to a 31.6% increase in sales in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020

·      Prices: Local CPO sales prices remained very strong at €950, 72.7% higher than prices achieved in Q3 2021

Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) and Palm  Kernel Cake (‘PKC’)

·      Production: PKO and PKC production in Q3 2021 slightly down by 3.3% and 16.1% respectively. We currently hold materially higher levels of kernels to be processed compared to this time last year, so we expect a material increase in production during Q4 2021 once these excess kernels are processed compared to Q4 2020

·      Sales:  95.4% increase in PKO sales quantities in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 as stock on hand post the high season was sold

·      Prices: 43.8% increase in PKO prices during Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.  We are continuing the strategy of managing PKO sales carefully as the local price remains lower than the international price

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.